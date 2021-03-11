Don't lower dignity of post: Rahul hits out at PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not lower the dignity of his office by speaking of “black magic”.

Black magic remark Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for wearing black clothes on August 5 in protest against price rise. "On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency," he had remarked. Can’t hide black deeds Stop lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like black magic to hide your black deeds, Prime Minister ji. Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an event in Panipat via videoconferencing yesterday, the PM had said, “On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot regain people’s trust.” The Prime Minister was lashing out at the Congress for wearing black clothes on August 5 in protest against price rise.

“Stop lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like black magic to hide your black deeds, Prime Minister ji. You will have to address people’s issues,” Rahul tweeted. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at PM Modi.

“The PM said those who wear black clothes will never gain public trust. EVR Periyar wore a black shirt all his life and earned the eternal trust of the people of Tamil Nadu (except those who believed in Sanatana Dharma),” he tweeted.

Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul held a protest in the Parliament House complex on August 5 as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had also slammed the Congress and alleged the party chose 'Ayodhya Diwas' to sport black outfits to "insult" the Ram Bhakts.