Don’t make Hindu children Santa Claus: VHP Madhya Pradesh unit to schools

Right wing outfit also questions Christmas Day celebrations in non-missionary schools

IANS

Bhopal, December 24

On the eve of Christmas Day, right wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) unit in Madhya Pradesh wrote a letter to school principals asking them not to make Hindu children Santa Claus during the celebration.

Letters were written to all school principals in Bhopal amid reports that students are being made Santa Claus in the Christmas celebrations in the school and they are also being asked to bring Christmas trees. "This is an attack on our Hindu culture, it is a conspiracy to inspire Hindu children to Christianity," VHP's letter read.

The VHP also questioned on celebrating Christmas Day in non-missionary schools asking, is the schools promoting Christianity by making Hindu children Santa?

"Our Hindu children should become Ram, become Krishna, become Buddha, Gautam, become Mahavir, become Guru Gobind Singh, all these should become, become revolutionary, and become great men, but should not become Santa."

It has also warned that if students were made Santa Claus without the permission of the parents, the VHP will take statutory legal action against that school.

On the other hand, the archbishop asked community members to help the needy and move forward on path shown by Jesus Christ.

Churches in Bhopal have been decorated and the people of Christian community are preparing for the festivals as they attend special prayer services, set up cribs, prepare sweets and decorate their homes.

"Pope Francis has laid stress on simplicity and conservation of environment from the different traditions, which we follow during Christmas," Archbishop A.A.S Durairaj said in his Christmas message.

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


