Don’t obstruct development in Telangana, PM Modi tells KCR-led govt

PM flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway Station

PTI

Hyderabad, April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state, as he expressed ‘pain’ at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Modi without mentioning any names, said a handful of people encouraging ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics) are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana.

He said he was pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in Centre’s projects which according to him is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana.

“I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people,” he said.

“Handful of people who encourage ‘parivarvaad’ are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana,” the PM added.

He said Parivarvaad’ and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is ‘parivarvaad.

‘Parivarvaad’ was looting even the ration given to the poor people in Telangana, he alleged and stressed the state’s progress was important for overall national growth.

Modi said due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War, the world was witnessing ups and downs in the economy, but amid this uncertainty India was one of the countries which was investing record amount on infrastructure modernisation.

He said Rs 10 lakh-crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station here.

He also launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue.

