Don't offer unserviceable seats, DGCA tells airlines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

The civil aviation regulator DGCA today asked airlines not to offer unserviceable seats for sale to passengers on their domestic and international flights.

The warning in this regard has been issued to the airlines following an audit of seats and other cabin fittings in aircraft of airlines, which was conducted by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) early this year, officials said.

In a communique, the DGCA said some of the carriers are offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their scheduled international and domestic operations. “This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers, but also inviting a serious safety concern as well,” the DGCA noted. As per Rule 53 of the Aircraft Rule, 1937, all materials, including the aircraft seat, shall conform to the approved design specifications, it said, adding that the installation of any part failing to meet the intended design requirement degrades the requirements of airworthiness. “It is advised that the airlines shall not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft,” the DGCA said.