'Don't pass the buck': Supreme Court on Tihar Jail security

New Delhi, January 27

Piqued over the “passing of buck” between the Centre, DG (Prison) and Delhi Government over Tihar Jail security, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed that a meeting be organised within a week to take concrete decisions on implementing Delhi Police Commissioner’s report on the matter.

“We accordingly direct that within a week from today, a meeting shall be held between an officer of the level of secretary in the MHA, the DG (Prison) at Tihar Jail and the Chief Secretary of NCT of Delhi,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

Underlining the need for effective coordination, the Bench said mere paperwork was no solution and corrective measures were needed to be taken on the ground to ensure that incidents such as collusion of jail officials with former Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra did not recur.

