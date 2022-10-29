Don't rush sensitive stories, says Editors Guild on Meta news

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

The Editors Guild of India on Friday asked media establishments not to rush sensitive news stories and said it was disturbed by the recent turn of events with respect to the reports published by The Wire on Meta.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, against whom The Wire’s Meta stories were principally directed, accused the news portal and some unknown persons of entering into a “criminal conspiracy” to tarnish his reputation and said he would file a police complaint in the matter and seek an FIR for forgery and cheating.

“The guild is conscious of and emphasises the need for extra care in investigative journalism, and urges newsrooms to resist the temptation of moving fast on sensitive stories, circumventing due journalistic norms,” the guild said It also retracted an old statement on concerns over the Tek Fog app, which The Wire earlier highlighted as a source of harassment of women journalists.