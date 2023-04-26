Don’t scrap Muslim quota till May 9: SC to Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Karnataka Government not to implement till May 9 its decision to scrap the 4% quota for Muslims in jobs and educational institutions. TNS
Woman dancer shot dead in Pakistan’s Punjab
Lahore: A well-known Pakistani stage dancer, Munaza Multani (26), alias Ashi, was shot dead in Punjab province’s Hafizabad allegedly by her ex-husband following a dispute over their child’s custody. pti
NIA raids 16 sites in 4 states in PFI conspiracy case
New Delhi: In a fresh crackdown against banned outfit PFI, the NIA on Tuesday raided 16 sites across Bihar, Goa, UP and Punjab in the 2022 anti-India criminal conspiracy case of Bihar. tns
Parents of 400 LGBTQIA+ persons write to CJI
New Delhi: The parents of about 400 LGBTQIA+ individuals have written a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud appealing to consider the plea for marriage equality of their wards.
