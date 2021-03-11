Don’t support Yasin Malik’s terror activities: India to OIC

New Delhi, May 27
India today said comments of the OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising the judgment in Yasin Malik’s case were unacceptable.
“The OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin, which were documented in the court. The world seeks zero tolerance for terrorism,” said MEA’s Arindam Bagchi.
