Don’t support Yasin Malik’s terror activities: India to OIC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

India today said comments of the OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising the judgment in Yasin Malik’s case were unacceptable.

“The OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin, which were documented in the court. The world seeks zero tolerance for terrorism,” said MEA’s Arindam Bagchi.