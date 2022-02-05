Don't want 'Z' cover: Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha post attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected ‘Z’ security cover extended to him by the government, a day after gunshots were fired at his car in western UP.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.

“I don’t want ‘Z’ security. I want to be an A-category citizen, on a par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when poor are safe,” he said. —