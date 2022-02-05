Don't want 'Z' cover: Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha post attack

New Delhi, February 4
AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected ‘Z’ security cover extended to him by the government, a day after gunshots were fired at his car in western UP.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.
“I don’t want ‘Z’ security. I want to be an A-category citizen, on a par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when poor are safe,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...