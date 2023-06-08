Doordarshan anchor Gitanjali Aiyar dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Legendary anchor Gitanjali Aiyar, long associated with Doordarshan, passed away in the Capital on Wednesday. She was 76. She had been ailing for some time and had grown very frail on account of persistent gastrointestinal issues.

Her close friend, Sumita Mehta, confirmed the former anchor’s demise. She said Gitanjali woke up fine this morning, but her condition suddenly deteriorated.

Gitanjali, who was born on January 29, 1947, is survived by son and daughter. Both live abroad.