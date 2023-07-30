 DoPT notifies rules to allow ‘child care leave’ for 730 days : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • DoPT notifies rules to allow ‘child care leave’ for 730 days

DoPT notifies rules to allow ‘child care leave’ for 730 days

DoPT notifies rules to allow ‘child care leave’ for 730 days


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

The government has extended the benefit of special ‘child care leave’ of two years (730 days) to women and single male members of the All India Services, such as IAS, IPS and IFoS, with a condition that such facility “may not be availed for a period of less than five days in a spell”.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) notified an amendment to the All India Service (Leave) Rules, 1955 and clarified that for purpose of this rule, “single male refers to an unmarried or widower or divorcee male member of the service”, as applicable to other central service officials.

“The Centre in consultation with the governments of the states concerned,” has decided to amend the All India Services (Leave) Rules, 1955 to grant “child care leave” to IAS, IPS and IFoS officers on the lines of the facility availed by other central services officials, the notification read.

“Subject to the provisions of this rule, a female member of the service and single male member of the service may be granted child care leave by an authority competent to sanction leave for a maximum period of 730 days during the entire service,” it stated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

2
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

3
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

4
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

5
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

6
Nation

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

7
Himachal

Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed in Palampur

8
Nation

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

9
Nation

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

10
Nation

You find a girl for him, Sonia Gandhi tells Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Punjab girdawari by Aug 15

Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...

Foreign hand not ruled out in Manipur: Former Army Chief

Foreign hand not ruled out in Manipur: Former Army Chief


Cities

View All

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers