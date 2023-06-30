Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russian NSA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday spoke to his Russian counterpart Nikolia Patrushev and discussed Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and the prospects for deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats.

“In addition, Patrushev informed Doval about the latest events in Russia. The interlocutors agreed to continue a confidential dialogue,” said a release from the National Security Council of Russia.