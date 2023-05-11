Doval, Israeli FM discuss ways to boost defence ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Israel Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen had met NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss prospects of further defence and security cooperation between the two countries, said a MEA release on Wednesday.

Cohen had also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides calling on PM Narendra Modi and meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Doval has emerged as a pointsman on India’s external interactions, especially on security and counter-terrorism cooperation, besides Jaishankar. On Sunday, Doval had met his counterparts from the US and UAE, besides Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss regional issues as well as, reportedly, a rail link from West Asia to India.