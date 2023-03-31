Doval, UK NSA discuss spurt in Khalistan activity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday discussed the heightened pro-Khalistan activity in the UK with its NSA Tim Barrow, who was on his way to Kerala to attend the G20 Sherpas’ meeting.

India had already summoned a senior UK diplomat late March 19 and sought an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed separatist and extremist elements to enter the Indian High Commission in London and replace the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag. Doval had met Barrow, also United Kingdom’s G20 Sherpa, in London in February during his way back from the US. Incidentally, British PM Rishi Sunak had “joined” the meeting.

Barrow’s visit follows that of MI6 chief Richard Moore, who had recently attended a gathering of over 25 intelligence chiefs hosted by Doval.

The UK is now heavily investing in the Indo-Pacific as well and is part of a trilateral deal with the US and Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra. It has not won a substantial defence order from India after the deal for Hawk advanced jet trainers.