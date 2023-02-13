DPRs of key rly projects submitted: Vaishnaw

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, February 12

Detailed project reports (DPRs) have been given to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with regard to three “strategic” railway projects in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He was replying to a query by Nabam Rebia, BJP member from Arunachal Pradesh, in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session.

Arunachal plan The projects, perceived as counteroffensive and launched by India to match the railway network established in Tibet by China, are the Misamari (Bhalukpong) to Tawang via Tenga (201.46 km), Silapathar-Bame-Along (96.2 km) and the Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuramkund-Rupai (217.83 km) rail links.

Projects categorised as “strategic” imply that the MoD will share the expenditure with the Railway Ministry.

The projects, perceived as counteroffensive and launched by India to match the railway network established in Tibet by China, are the Misamari (Bhalukpong) to Tawang via Tenga (201.46 km), Silapathar-Bame-Along (96.2 km) and the Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuramkund-Rupai (217.83 km) rail links.

Among the three strategic projects, the one linking Misamari to Tawang via Tenga is considered most important. Misamari is 30 km from Tezpur, the headquarters of the Army’s 4 Corps. Dimapur, headquarters of 3 Corps, is less than 250 km from Misamari. Troops from both these establishment are deployed for patrolling the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had earlier asked India to exercise “restraint” on its plan to link the strategic border town with a railway network, saying any “unilateral action” might “complicate” the unresolved border issue.

Vaishnaw said completion of railway projects depended on factors such as land acquisition, forest clearance, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, and law and order situation.