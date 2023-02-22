 Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi is new Drugs Controller General of India : The Tribune India

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi is new Drugs Controller General of India

DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation which is responsible for ensuring quality drugs supply across the country

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi is new Drugs Controller General of India

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi. Photo: @DDIndialive/Twitter



PTI

New Delhi, February 22

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission secretary-cum-scientific director Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi was on Wednesday appointed the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to an official order.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had last month recommended his name for the post of DCGI.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, to the post of Drugs Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO),” the ACC order said.

It said the appointment will be in effect from the date he assumes charge till he attains the age of superannuation on February 28, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He succeeds Dr V G Somani whose extended tenure ended on February 15, and Dr P B N Prasad was given the charge of the post from February 16 to 28.

Dr Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019 and he took charge on August 16.

His tenure was extended twice—on August 16 and November 16, 2022 -- for three months each.

The DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible for ensuring quality drugs supply across the country. It also has authority to give approval to new drugs and regulating clinical trials.

Dr Raghuvanshi had joined the IPC as secretary-cum-scientific director on February 16, 2021.

He completed his Bachelors and Masters from IIT-BHU (formerly IT-BHU), Varanasi and PhD from the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi.

After working for seven years at the National Institute of Immunology, he joined leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

After 12 years at Ranbaxy Laboratories, he moved to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad, where he worked for 11 years.

Dr Raghuvanshi’s expertise lies in dosage form design and development, mainly in the domain of pharmaceutical innovation. He has been involved in development of different kind of products such as oral solids, oral liquids, topicals, injections, nasal sprays, auto-injectors, sublingual, mouth dissolve, extended release and delayed release for global markets.

More than 200 products developed by him and his teams are currently being sold in India, the US, Europe and emerging markets.

Dr Raghuvanshi has 14 granted US patents along with more than 250 published patent cooperation treaties and Indian patents. He has more than 25 publications in peer reviewed journals and has co-authored six chapters in books.

For his contribution, Dr Reddy’s Labs has twice awarded him with “Dr Reddy’s Excellence Award”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research