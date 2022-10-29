DRDO ex-chief: Secure space communication vital for national security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Secure communication is vital for national security. With space becoming the fourth frontier of warfare, it is critical to have secure communication using quantum technology, said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister, while speaking at the India Space Congress here.

A former chairman of the DRDO, Dr Reddy said India was becoming a “space power” in designing, developing and manufacturing abilities. “With the opening of space tech to private players, participation by private organisations has brought transformative changes.”

A “Space for Defence in India” report was released on the occasion. It speaks about leveraging dual use capabilities and raising investment across R&D, manufacturing, system integration, operations and delivery of services. Options in innovation for cutting-edge technologies in space for defence are also part of the report, besides the need for expanding capacities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), communications, navigation and electronic warfare.

At the session “Space: The Fourth Frontier of Warfare”, panelists discussed how space was defining modern warfare and the necessity to have a strong presence in space.