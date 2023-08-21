DRDO-made UAV crashes in Karnataka

PTI

Chitradurga (K’taka), Aug 20

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in the fields of a village in Chitradurga district of Karnataka following a technical snag on Sunday.

The DRDO said the technical issue is being investigated. There was no “collateral damage”. The UAV — TAPAS 07 A-14 — fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk of the district, according to the official sources.

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed.

#Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO #Karnataka