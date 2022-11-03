DRDO tests new version of anti-nuke missile

New Delhi, November 2
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today conducted a successful maiden flight-test of a new and extended version of the ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor missile named ‘AD-1’.
The test was conducted at Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. A BMD is used to bring down enemy nuclear missiles mid-air. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the BMD tested today was “with a large kill altitude bracket”. This means the range of AD-1 is capable of bringing down enemy missiles farther away from India and at greater altitudes.
“AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft,” the MoD said. The exo-atmospheric ranges are 130 km in altitude. Long-range nuclear missiles travel over 200 km in the air before descending to hit the target.
