DRDO to develop two new systems to counter hazards posed by avalanches

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 6

As the hazard posed by avalanches continues to be a concern in the mountainous, snow-bound regions, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing two new systems for providing early warning on the occurrence of avalanches and to detect victims buried under snow.

An avalanche detection radar will be developed that will provide real-time information on the occurrence of an avalanche and trigger and alert. Alongside this, a hand-held radar will be developed that will use radio frequency tags to detect buried persons.

According to DRDO officials, in-principle approval for the projects has been received and the development will be undertaken in collaboration with the industry. DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishments (DGRE) based at Chandigarh has been tasked to execute the projects.

DGRE’s mandate is to map, forecast, monitor, control and mitigate landslides and avalanches in the Himalayas, both in the northern as well as eastern theatres, to ensure safe mobility of troops in inhospitable terrain.

DRDO scientists said that the avalanche detection radar will use Doppler technology as this has emerged as an effective technique for avalanche monitoring and detection during the early period of its formation, thereby providing critical time to take precautionary measures like moving to safer places and managing road traffic.

The radar will use contemporary technologies and artificial intelligence to collect and process data into actionable information and issue an alert when required. It will be deployed in high altitude areas at sites that are known to be avalanche prone.

The light-weight, hand-held battery powered harmonic radar system on the drawing board will be used to detect a buried avalanche victim locating the presence of a radio frequency tag worn by an individual.

The radar will emit a directional signal when it hits the radio tag and give out an audio warning. By judging the amplitude of the audio signal, trained rescue personnel will be able to pinpoint the location of the victim, scientists said.

Many places in the Himalayas, including those in the vicinity of military camps, civilian settlements and roads, are prone to avalanches and landslides. This hazard, according to experts, is showing an increasing trend due to several factors such as climatic change and global warming, anthropological activities and unscientific and poorly planned construction activities in sensitive zones.

There have been several instances in the recent past where the lives of soldiers as well as civilians have been lost due to avalanches, besides property and infrastructure being damaged.

#Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO