DRDO UAV crashes in agricultural fields of Karnataka village

Chitradurga (Karnataka), August 20
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in the agricultural fields of a village in the district on Sunday, official sources said.
The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk.
According to sources, the DRDO’s UAV was on a test flight when the incident occurred.
The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.
Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.
A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities.
