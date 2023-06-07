Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Lucknow, June 7
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the assailant was dressed like a lawyer.
“Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.
Jeeva was an accused in the murder of a BJP leader.
