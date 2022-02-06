‘Dreaming of Lord Krishna now?’ PM Modi’s veiled swipe on Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, February 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who recently made news for his comments that Lord Krishna often arrives in his dreams and grants him the blessing of victory in UP polls.
Addressing a Jan Chaupal in virtual mode for the constituents of Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr in election bound UP today, the PM attacked the SP chief for doing nothing for the advancement of Braj, Barsana, Goverdhan, associated with the life of Lord Krishna when he ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.
“These people did nothing when they were in power. Now they are dreaming of Lord Krishna after watching the tremendous support the BJP has been getting. Only those who sleep, dream. Those who are awake take pledges to convert dreams into reality,” the PM said referring to the work done by CM Yogi Adityanath-led government for the advancement of UP’s religious heritage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes
Draped in tricolour, her final journey began in a truck from...
Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls
Rahul Gandhi makes public the chief ministerial face at a vi...
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...
India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever
She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...
When people got angry at Lata Mangeshkar for singing 'Lara lappa lara lappa laii rakhda'
The peppy song, penned by Aziz Kashmiri and composed by Vino...