‘Dreaming of Lord Krishna now?’ PM Modi’s veiled swipe on Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who recently made news for his comments that Lord Krishna often arrives in his dreams and grants him the blessing of victory in UP polls.

Addressing a Jan Chaupal in virtual mode for the constituents of Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr in election bound UP today, the PM attacked the SP chief for doing nothing for the advancement of Braj, Barsana, Goverdhan, associated with the life of Lord Krishna when he ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.

“These people did nothing when they were in power. Now they are dreaming of Lord Krishna after watching the tremendous support the BJP has been getting. Only those who sleep, dream. Those who are awake take pledges to convert dreams into reality,” the PM said referring to the work done by CM Yogi Adityanath-led government for the advancement of UP’s religious heritage.

#up polls