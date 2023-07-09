DRI seizes 48 kg gold at Surat Airport

IANS
Surat (Gujarat), July 9
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday said under their special ‘Operation Goldmine’, they have seized 48 kg gold paste at Surat International Airport.
"As a part of Operation Goldmine, we have seized 48 kg of gold paste at Surat International Airport.," said the official.
The entire gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, a case lodged under Sections 132 and 135 and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
