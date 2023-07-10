DRI seizes 48 kg gold paste worth Rs 25 crore at Surat airport in Gujarat; 4 held

Surat, July 10
In one of the biggest seizures in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 48.2 kg of gold paste estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore at Gujarat's Surat international airport from three passengers travelling from Sharjah and an official, a DRI release said.
The DRI said it had busted a smuggling syndicate by arresting the four persons.
"Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah by Air India Express Flight No IX172 at Surat International Airport on July 7 suspected to be carrying gold in paste form to be smuggled into India," the DRI said in a release on Sunday.
The DRI found 43.5 kg of gold in paste form concealed in 20 white colour packets hidden in five black belts in their baggage.
The gold was concealed for smuggling into India with the help of officials posted at the Surat international airport, it said.
The exchange of gold was planned to be done in a toilet located before the immigration checkpoint to evade screening and examination by authorities, the DRI said.
"Subsequent actions resulted in the further recovery of 4.67 kg of gold in paste form, found abandoned in the men's washroom adjacent to the immigration checkpoint, which was handed over by the CISF to DRI," it said.
A total of 48.2 kg gold paste recovered from the passengers was subjected to extraction, and more than 42 kg of gold (purity 99 per cent) worth Rs 25.26 crore approximately was recovered, the DRI said.
The statements of the three passengers were recorded under the Customs Act, 1962, and the trio and an official have been arrested, it said without giving more details of the four persons.
It seems an organised smuggling racket has been operating at the Surat international airport, the DRI said.
Further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...
Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede
The early morning reading of water level in the Ghaggar at B...
In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh
The general public is advised not to venture into water bodi...