DRI seizes 56 kg of cocaine near Gujarat’s Mundra port

PTI

Bhuj, May 26

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 56 kg of cocaine from a container near the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district, a DRI official said on Thursday.

The value of the seized contraband has not yet been revealed.

Based on specific inputs, a team of DRI officials searched the container which arrived at the Mundra port some time back from a foreign country and has since then been kept at the Container Freight Station nearby, the official said.

The DRI team found 56 kg of cocaine hidden inside the imported items, the official said.

The drug seizure comes a month after the DRI recovered some 260 kg of heroin following a raid at a container station near the Kandla port in Kutch.

In September last year, the DRI, in the single largest heroin haul in India, had seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan, from two containers at the Mundra port.