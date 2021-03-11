DRI seizes 61.5-kg smuggled gold

PTI

New Delhi: In a covert intelligence operation code named “Golden Tap”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted an air cargo consignment that was declared to have contained “triangle valves” from China, but turned out to be 24 karat 61.5 kg gold worth Rs 32.5 crore. The cargo arrived by a Japan Airlines flight. TNS

Didi writes to PM on non-release of funds

New Delhi: Accusing the Union Rural Development Ministry of not releasing funds to West Bengal under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana schemes, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “immediately intervene” and direct the ministry to release funds “without further delay”. TNS

2 pilots die as Chhattisgarh Govt chopper crashes

New Delhi: Two pilots were killed as a Chhattisgarh Government helicopter crashed at the Raipur airport on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Captains GK Panda and AP Shrivastava. TNS

Ex-minister KV Thomas expelled from Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Thursday expelled its rebel leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas for alleged anti-party activities, Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran said.