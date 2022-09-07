Drill to shield power supply networks from cyberattacks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the UK Government have conducted a specialised exercise to prevent cyberattacks on power supplies.

It is part of 26-nation International Counter Ransomware Initiative Resilience Working Group, which is being led by India under the leadership of the NCSC. The theme of the exercise is based on the energy sector in which the respective National Cyber Crisis Management Teams of the partner nations will have to deal with a 'ransomware attack' on multiple electricity distribution companies.