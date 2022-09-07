Drill to shield power supply networks from cyberattacks

New Delhi, September 6
The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the UK Government have conducted a specialised exercise to prevent cyberattacks on power supplies.
It is part of 26-nation International Counter Ransomware Initiative Resilience Working Group, which is being led by India under the leadership of the NCSC. The theme of the exercise is based on the energy sector in which the respective National Cyber Crisis Management Teams of the partner nations will have to deal with a 'ransomware attack' on multiple electricity distribution companies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...