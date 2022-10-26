Drug parcel seized at Mumbai air cargo complex, three nabbed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted an international parcel consisting of narcotic substances, which originated from Paris, at the Mumbai’s air cargo complex, officials said today.

The parcel was intercepted following an intelligence input suggesting that narcotic substances were likely to be smuggled into India through an international courier, as DRI sleuths seized them at the air cargo complex, Mumbai, on October 20.

The officials said the parcel had originated in Paris and was destined for an address in Mumbai. A search of the parcel resulted in the seizure of 1.9 kg of Amphetamine-type substance in the form of tablets valued at more than Rs 15 crore in the illicit international market, they added.

The tablets were packed in polythene packs concealed inside the body of the corrugated packaging material.

In a follow-up action, the DRI sleuths, in a meticulously planned operation, uncovered multiple layers of recipients through which the consignment changed hands.

They said the original recipient of the parcel was nabbed while receiving the consignment. His interrogation led to another person, who was the next in the chain and the second person was also nabbed in a similar manner, they added.

The second arrested accused’s interrogation revealed that the parcel’s end recipient was a Nigerian national, who was also nabbed when he came to receive it, the officials said, adding that thus three persons have been nabbed so far.

#Mumbai