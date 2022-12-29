Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 29

India is in touch with Uzbekistan drug regulator over reports of cough syrups made by Noida-based Marion Biotech in India allegedly linked to deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

A joint inspection of the pharma firm premises by the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) and UP drug inspectors is under way.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Regarding reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup made by Indian company Marion Biotech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the CDSCO is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since December 27. Immediately on receipt of the information, a joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida facility was carried out by the UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team. Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh.”

The Uzbekistan health ministry had issued a statement raising concerns of contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Marion Biotech.

Marion Biotechnology holds the licence for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and tablet for export purposes, granted by the Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

