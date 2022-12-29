Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, December 29
India is in touch with Uzbekistan drug regulator over reports of cough syrups made by Noida-based Marion Biotech in India allegedly linked to deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan.
A joint inspection of the pharma firm premises by the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) and UP drug inspectors is under way.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Regarding reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup made by Indian company Marion Biotech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the CDSCO is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since December 27. Immediately on receipt of the information, a joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida facility was carried out by the UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team. Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh.”
The Uzbekistan health ministry had issued a statement raising concerns of contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Marion Biotech.
Marion Biotechnology holds the licence for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and tablet for export purposes, granted by the Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...