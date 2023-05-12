New Delhi, May 12
The CBI on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede after filing an FIR against him and four others for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, officials said.
Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021, they said.
The NCB, which had filed a charge-sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, while an SIT set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed the probe led by Wankhede had lapses.
They said the searches were spread across 29 locations across Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi and Kanpur.
It is alleged that IRS officer Wankhede and others had allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust, they said.
The CBI received information that Rs 50 lakh was allegedly collected by the officer and his accomplice as advance, the officials said.
Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai at the time of Aryan Khan’s arrest, was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer
The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...
Drugs-on-cruise case: CBI books ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan
Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...
Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months
Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...
Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed
Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...
Maharashtra government drops departmental enquiry-linked charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Singh, revokes suspension
At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered agai...