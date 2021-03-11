‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi, May 27
The government on Friday ordered initiation of action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged botched-up investigation into ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, sources said.
They said the competent authority in this case, the Ministry of Finance, as Wankhede is an IRS officer, has also been asked to initiate appropriate action against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate.
Wankhede was then-Mumbai Zonal Director of the NCB and had handled the initial probe in the case.
After the submission by the NCB, the office of Nawab Malik, a Maharashtra Minister, in a Tweet said, “Now that #AryanKhan and 5 others get a clean chit. Will #NCB take action against #SameerWankhede his team and the private army? Or will it shield the culprits?”
The timeline of the case
October 2, 2021: NCB officials raided the ship. Aryan Khan and few others detained in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard.
October 3: NCB registers a case under Sections of the NDPS Act. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Mumum Dhamecha formally arrested and produced before a magistrate court, which remands them in one-day NCB custody
October 4: NCB seeks their further custody saying it has found evidence linking the trio to international drug trafficking. Their custody extended till October 7.
October 7: NCB seeks another extension of remand of the trio, but its request denied. Aryan and other accused sent in judicial custody.
October 8: Aryan Khan moves for bail in magistrate court. But magistrate rejects the plea saying it is non-maintainable before court.
October 9: Accused moves special NDPS court for bail.
October 11: NDPS court asks NCB to file its reply on October 13.
October 20: Special NDPS court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail petition. The accused then move Bombay High Court.
October 26: Bombay High Court begins hearing in case; arguments continue for three days.
October 28: High court grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.
October 29: Bail formalities and paperwork completed. Shah Rukh Khan’s actor-friend Juhi Chawla stands as surety for his 23-year-old son before a special court.
October 30: Aryan Khan released from jail around 11 am.
November 6: The NCB headquarters removed Wankhede from the probe following a huge political controversy and the SIT was formed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested
Various instruments, including sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys ...