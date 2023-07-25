Drugs worth Rs 18.05 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai; 2 Nigerians among 3 held

Thane, July 25
The Navi Mumbai police have seized drugs worth Rs 18.05 lakh in two raids and arrested three persons, including two Nigerian nationals in this connection, officials said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of police laid a trap near Kharghar railway station and nabbed the two Nigerians, aged 32 and 34.
A total of 44 gm of methaqualone worth Rs 4.40 lakh was seized from their possession, the police said in a release.
In another case, the ANC raided a place in the APMC police station limits and arrested a person after seizing from him 91 LSD (dots) weighing 2.60 gm and worth Rs 13.65 lakh, the release said.
Offences were registered on Monday against the three persons under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said.
The police were trying to ascertain from where the accused got the drugs and to whom they intended to sell them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, PFI have the word INDIA, doesn’t mean anything: PM Modi attacks Opposition alliance
Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...
Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources
All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources
Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence
Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...
Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case
Geetika Sharma, 23, died by suicide in Aug, 2012