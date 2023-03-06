Drunk student pees on co-flyer aboard NY-Delhi flight, booked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

A drunk flyer was booked on Sunday for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on a New York-New Delhi flight. The accused has been identified as Aryan Vohra, a 20-year-old student doing post-graduation in a US university.

The incident happened on American Airlines flight AA292, which took off from New York on Friday and landed at the Indira Gandhi international (IGI) airport in New Delhi on Saturday, after a journey of nearly 14 hours.

The airline has imposed a flying ban on the passenger.

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi international airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in Delhi due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9.50 pm,” American Airlines said in a statement.

“Upon aircraft arrival, the purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, urinated on ‘pax’ seated on 15G,” the statement by the Airlines said. Seat number 15G is a business class seat. It is, however, not clear whether the accused too was travelling by business class.

Delhi airport DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said a complaint of peeing on a co-passenger has been received from American Airlines. The accused is a resident of Defence Colony in Delhi, the DCP said and added that a case has been registered.

Vohra has told the police that he went to the plane’s lavatory but found it locked.

The victim, a male passenger, however was not keen on reporting the matter as the accused issued an apology and cited threats to his reputation and career.

The DGCA is looking into the incident, officials said.