DU begins registration for PG courses, CSAS portal to close on August 10

PTI

New Delhi, July 27

Delhi University commenced the registration for admission into its postgraduate courses with the opening of the CSAS (PG) portal on Thursday and released the schedule for CSAS allocation, an official said.

The classes for postgraduate courses will begin on September 1 and the admissions into the programmes will be through CSAS (PG) 2023. This is the first time the university is using the Common University Entrance Test for scores for admission into PG programmes.

In a notification, the university said there would be three rounds of registration but more rounds may be announced later.

The registration on the CSAS portal will close at 4.59 pm on August 10, an official said.

The first allocation list will be declared on August 17 and students will be given three days until August 20 to accept the allocated seat. The college will verify and approve the online applications by August 21 and August 22 would be the last date for the submission of fees online.

Similarly, the second list will be declared on August 25 and students will have to accept the allocated seat by August 28. The round will end on September 1.

The third round of allocation will begin on September 4 in which admission of supernumerary seats would also be done. The round will end on September 9.

The university said it may announce “more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats”, the notification said.