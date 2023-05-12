DU hostel sends notice to Rahul over ‘trespass’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trespassing and irresponsible behaviour, the provost of Delhi University’s PG men’s hostel sent a notice to the Congress leader over his “sudden” visit to the hostel last week. The provost asked the leader to cease and desist from taking any such steps in future.

Notably, Rahul had interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men’s Hostel on May 5, during his surprise visit. In the two-page notice, the provost said Rahul’s ‘unexpected entry’ into the premises along with three vehicles violated the prescribed rules of the hostel.

“The management committee of the hostel in its meeting has unanimously decided and resolved that such a conduct from a leader of a national party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity,” the notice mentioned.