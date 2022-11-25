 Dubai-based NRI businessman accuses Keralite son-in-law of cheating him of Rs 107 crore : The Tribune India

Dubai-based NRI businessman accuses Keralite son-in-law of cheating him of Rs 107 crore

The accused is still at large and reportedly in Goa

Dubai-based NRI businessman accuses Keralite son-in-law of cheating him of Rs 107 crore

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Kochi, November 25

When Dubai-based NRI businessman Abdul Lahir Hassan got his daughter married to a Keralite hailing from Kasaragod in 2017, he would not have imagined that five years down the line, his son-in-law would allegedly cheat him of around Rs 107 crore, besides the 1,000 gold coins gifted to his daughter.

The son-in-law, Muhammad Hafiz, also allegedly managed to obtain ownership of some properties of the businessman, according to the complaint made by Hassan to Aluva police around three months ago when he found out what was happening.

As the amount involved is over Rs 100 crore and with the accused still at large and reportedly in Goa, the investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday, November 24.

The complainant, Hassan, told a TV channel that Aluva police allegedly failed to arrest the accused or even call him for questioning and they also could not recover from him the Rs 1.5 crore worth car given for his use.

Hassan said the alleged fraud or cheating started with his son-in-law asking for around Rs 4 crore to pay the fine imposed on the latter after an Enforcement Directorate raid.

Thereafter, under various pretexts, like for buying land or opening a footwear showroom, his son-in-law managed to obtain over Rs 92 crore from him, Hasan told the channel.

Hassan's son-in-law did not do it all alone and had an accomplice, Akshay Thomas Vaidyan, a police officer said.

Hassan has named both of them in the complaint to the police, the officer said. 

#Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

2
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

3
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

4
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

5
Nation

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

6
Chandigarh

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as 2 guests fail to pay hefty bills

7
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

8
World

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

9
Nation

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

10
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes marathon polygraph test, police seize 5 knives from his flat

Don't Miss

View All
School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Top News

‘Conspiracy’ by BJP to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...

Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj: Manoj Tiwari

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Was reacting to Manish Sisodia’s allegations

Punjabi-origin man Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing woman in Australia, arrested in Delhi

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...

16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal

16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal

The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Five Sikh high priests to hold meeting on November 26

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as 2 guests fail to pay hefty bills

NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal

In clean-up act, Chandigarh MC to give park litter job to private firm

‘Conspiracy’ by BJP to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Over 50 shops gutted in fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test stopped midway after he complains of fever; to resume today

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal's key MCD poll plank

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting Jalandhar city waste off road over non-payment

Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response

Village with Adifference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas mosquitoe breeding sites, says Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day international conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics