Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

PTI

Chennai, August 28

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were under way to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said.

An anonymous call was received at the police control room following which the airport police were alerted.

Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.

An inquiry was on to trace the caller.