Duo recording Instagram reel on motorcycle ends up killing woman in Pune

The incident takes place in Mohammadwadi area of Pune city

PTI

Pune, March 7

A 31-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle when the biker and the pillion rider were busy making an Instagram reel here, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Mohammadwadi area of Pune city at around 5.30pm on Monday, the official said.

Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh fled the spot after their two-wheeler hit victim Taslim Pathan, he said.

“Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot,” said Jaywant Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wanwadi police station.

The official said they later ascertained the identity of the accused and arrested them. 

