Dutch woman 'raped' in Jaipur hotel on pretext of giving body massage

PTI

Jaipur, March 18

A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on the pretext of giving her an ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.

According to the woman’s complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.