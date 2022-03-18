Dutch woman 'raped' in Jaipur hotel on pretext of giving body massage

Jaipur, March 18
A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on the pretext of giving her an ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.
According to the woman’s complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.
A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
AAP is learnt to be giving final shape to the list
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Lviv, Biden to talk to Xi
Japan, Australia expand Russian sanctions | 53 civilians kil...
India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti at UN
Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin
The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials
Receives the guard of honour from Sangrur Police