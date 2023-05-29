Dwindling number of hot days makes May cooler

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 28

Given a fewer number of heat waves this year, unlike last year, the country has witnessed a cooler summer in 2023 — so far. With the dwindling number of heat wave days in March, April, and May, there was a resultant massive decline in the feeling of hot days as compared to last year.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the average number of heat wave days at various weather stations in March in the country has dropped to 11 this year from 93 last year.

In April this year, the average number of heat wave days saw a major decline from 198 last year to 40. Similarly, in May, which is considered the hottest month, the number of heat wave days dropped to 26 this year from 74 previous year. The IMD officials blamed seven Western Disturbances (WD) for this which usually bring rain and lower temperature.

“These WDs help to get good rainfall activity over Northwest India and the main reason for below normal maximum temperature over the region,” said an IMD official.

“This was because of continuous Western Disturbances during the entire season. This was normal variation, and not due to any climate change. Rajasthan, which usually sees higher number of heat wave days, saw the heat wave only for 5-6 days this year,” said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

Heat wave criteria