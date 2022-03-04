Dynasts still stuck in tie-ups with mafia, says Modi at UP rally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Attacking the BJP’s rivals in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said “dynasts are still stuck in old politics of alliances with the mafia”. Addressing two rallies in Jaunpur and Chandauli, he said BJP’s win was necessary to ensure “continued development” in the state.

Terming the previous Samajwadi Party regime as “mafiawadi” (pro-mafia), Modi said a BJP government was needed to ensure Jaunpur remained “mafia-free”.

Meanwhile, PM Modi blamed medical education policies of past governments for Indian students going abroad for medical education.

We stand united: Oppn after meeting eam The Opposition on Thursday stood behind the government after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed MPs on the Ukraine crisis and operations to evacuate stranded Indians

At a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee on external affairs, the minister reportedly told MPs evacuation would be complete within “the next few days”

It is learnt that the Opposition broadly backed the Indian stand of abstaining from voting against Russia

Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over geopolitical impact of the invasion of Ukraine and asked whether Russian action would embolden China against India

To Rahul Gandhi’s concern on Chinese aggression, Jaishankar said, “India is not Ukraine”

Shashi Tharoor thanked Jaishankar for a comprehensive briefing and candid responses to Opposition’s questions. TNS

“Had proper policies been framed earlier, students would not have gone abroad for MBBS,” said the PM while talking to medical students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine.

“A strong India is the solution to all our problems... The government has raised the number of medical colleges from 300 to 700. My resolve is to build a medical college in every district. MBBS and PG seats have been increased from 80,000 to 1.5 lakh. With our endeavour, we are sure that within 10 days, India will produce more doctors than it has produced in 70 years,” Modi added. —