e-Counselling for students seeking admission into 100 new Sainik Schools: Defence Ministry

New Delhi, February 6
The Sainik School Society (SSS) is in the process of developing an automated system for providing online counselling to students seeking admission into 100 new Sainik Schools, the defence ministry said on Sunday.
It said an automated system for e-counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process.
“Marching ahead with the government’s aim of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools throughout the country, the Sainik School Society (SSS) is in the process of developing an automated system for the conduct of e-counselling,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said the e-counselling will be less expensive and user-friendly for all the stakeholders—schools and students.
“It will be applicable to the new schools being set up as part of the government’s vision to provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to move in tune with National Education Policy along with following the Sainik School curriculum,” the ministry said.
“This automated system for e-Counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process,” it added.
The ministry said the students will be asked to register through a link provided at the web portal “http://www.sainikschool. ncog.gov.in” www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in and verify their details.
“The students will have the option to select up to 10 schools as the choice of allocation. Subsequently, the allocation of schools to the students will be carried out by the system based on their rank and choice of the schools and result will be declared through e-Counselling portal,” the ministry said.
