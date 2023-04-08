e-waste rises by 9 lakh tonnes in 5 years, recyclers underutilised

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 7

India’s e-waste, growing at an alarming rate, has increased by nearly 9 lakh tonnes in just five years.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India’s e-waste generation figures rose from 7.08 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 to 16.01 lakh tonnes in 2021-22. According to the data, provided by the Central Pollution Control Board, India’s e-waste is witnessing an annual growth of nearly 20 per cent. At least 21 types of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) have been notified under the e-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016.

Though there are 567 authorised recyclers of e-waste in the country that have an annual capacity of 17.22 lakh tonnes, only 5.27 tonnes of the e-waste generated in the country is collected and recycled. PM Narendra Modi has already pushed for judicious disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) in his “Mann ki Baat” in January this year.

“Under the e-Waste (Management) Rules, the Department of Industry in the states and Union territories or any other government agency has been entrusted with the task of earmarking or allocation of industrial space or shed for e-waste dismantling and recycling. And, it has to be done in the existing and upcoming industrial park, estate and industrial clusters,” said Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Rajya Sabha.

He informed that the Ministry of Environment on November 22 last year, had notified e-Waste Management Rules, which came into force from April 1 this year.