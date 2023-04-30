 EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts : The Tribune India

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India wants to ensure that its relations with all countries advance without seeking exclusivity but said there were exceptions like China and Pakistan.

He said Pakistan remains an exception to India’s desire to improve ties with all countries due to its backing of cross-border terrorism. China falls into a somewhat different category because of the “abnormal” nature of ties due to violation of border-management agreements by Beijing, Jaishankar said. The EAM made these observations in Santo Domingo where he also inaugurated the Indian Embassy.

‘Peace efforts not sign of weakness’

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir said they were capable of defending the nation, and its ‘efforts for peace should not be taken as a sign of weakness’. “Pakistan wants peace with its neighbours, but our efforts should not be misconstrued,” he said. PTI

The observations come a week ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ meet in Goa where he will run into Chinese and Pakistan Foreign Ministers. He was addressing the diplomatic corps of the Dominican Republic. “Whether it is the US, Europe, Russia or Japan, we are trying to ensure that all these ties advance without seeking exclusivity. China falls in a somewhat different category because of the boundary dispute and the currently abnormal nature of our ties. That is an outcome of a violation of agreements regarding border management by them,” he said in this respect.

“India’s most pressing priorities are obviously in its neighbourhood. Given its size and economic strength, it is very much for the collective benefit that India takes a generous and non-reciprocal approach to cooperation with smaller neighbours. And that’s exactly what we have done in the last decade,” he said.

“It has seen a dramatic expansion in connectivity, contacts and cooperation across the region. The exception to this, of course, is Pakistan in view of cross-border terrorism. But whether it is the Covid challenge or more recent debt pressures, India has always stepped up for its neighbours,” Jaishankar said. India, for instance, extended over $4 billion of economic support to Sri Lanka during its recent economic meltdown.

“We are also practising the approach of engaging all major centres of power. Such multi-alignment reflects the reality of multi-polarity. Obviously, each engagement has its own particular weight and focus,” he added.

Jaishankar was joined by Vice-President of Dominican Republic Raquel Pena in the inauguration of the Indian Embassy.

“The establishment of this embassy will mark a new phase of our cooperation. We will take this relationship to still greater levels. We certainly look forward to continuing high-level exchanges between our two countries,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

7
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

8
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

9
Diaspora

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

10
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management