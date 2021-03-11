EAM Jaishankar blames China for strained relations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said China has disregarded border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties. The said this in Brazil, which is part of the BRICS grouping that has largely ignored Western sanctions against Russia.

Want to get along on reasonable terms They are our neighbour but everybody wants to get along with their neighbour on reasonable terms. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

Jaishankar arrived in Brasilia on the first leg of his six-day visit to South America.

Speaking at an interaction with the Indian community, he said, “The Chinese have disregarded agreements going back to the 1990s, which prohibits bringing troops to the border area. They are our neighbour and everybody wants to get along with their neighbour...But everybody wants to get along with their neighbour on reasonable terms. I must respect you and you must respect me,” Jaishankar said. “Relationships are a two-way street. A lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street. We need that mutual respect and sensitivity,” he said.

In Bangkok last week, Jaishankar had said Sino-India ties were going through an “extremely difficult phase” and had hoped that “wisdom dawns on the Chinese side”.

The minister indicated that India was getting oil from several sources and not just Russia by stating that Brazil, Guyana, Argentina and Colombia from South America were some of its suppliers.

The minister also reiterated India’s long-held position of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy. His words find resonance in Brazil, where Lula da Silva, who leads all polls to return to the Planalto Palace after Brazil’s October elections, said the BRICS group should broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.

