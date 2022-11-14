EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

With this meeting, Jaishankar has met his counterparts from all three major protagonists of the conflict in Ukraine within a week. He had met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there could be “no military solution” and that India was ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that “today’s era is not of war”.

On the meeting with Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit, Jaishankar tweeted that it was “a good meeting with US Secretary of State. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations”.

“I met the Indian External Affairs Minister to discuss the ongoing efforts to expand our partnership and mitigate the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The US supports India’s G20 presidency,” tweeted Blinken.

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit. Jaishankar also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday.

