EAM condemns references about Sushma Swaraj in Mike Pompeo's book

New Delhi, January 25
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has “condemned the derogatory terminology” used by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Sushma Swaraj in his book.
“I have seen a passage in Minister Pompeo’s book referring to Mrs Sushma Swaraj ji. I always respected her a lot and had very close and cordial relations with her. I condemn the derogatory terminology used for her. Pompeo has also said in his book that America’s neglect of India was a decades-old failure on both sides,” Jaishankar told PTI-Bhasha.
Pompeo said during his days as Secretary of State, he didn’t see his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj as a “significant political figure” and as “goofy” but said he immediately struck up a good friendship with her successor Jaishankar in their first meeting.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better counterpart. English is one of the seven languages he speaks and he is better than me.” he wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...