EAM Jaishankar discusses global & regional developments with Bhutan PM

New Delhi, April 29
India-Bhutan relationship is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during his visit to the neighbouring country.
Have genuine concern for each other
Bilateral cooperation continued to flourish even during difficult period. Our relationship is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
India, French armies hold talks to boost ties
Staff talks between the armies of India and France were held here on Friday to enhance cooperation, a statement from Indian Army said. PTI
“New Delhi’s development cooperation paradigm with the Himalayan nation is unique, prompted by moral principles and emotional bonds,” said Jaishankar, who is in Thimphu on an official visit at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji.
Jaishankar met the country’s top leadership, including King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he was privileged to meet the Bhutanese King.
At the handing over ceremony for the 12th consignment of medical supplies and e-inaugurations, he “It is a matter of great satisfaction that the bilateral cooperation has continued to flourish even during the difficult period. Our relationship is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests.”
Given the long-standing ties, Bhutan was the natural choice to be the first country to receive Covishield vaccine doses under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, the EAM said.
“I am happy that our traditional relations have grown in new sectors since the PM’s visit in 2019, in keeping with the wishes and aspirations of the Bhutanese people,” he said.
“In this vein, financial connectivity has touched new heights through the launch of RuPay card and BHIM app. Our two countries are collaborating closely on STEM through regular placement of Bhutanese youth in our IITs,” Jaishankar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull