EAM: For Opposition, partisan politics more important than progress

New Delhi, July 28

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday released a video containing the salient points of his statement in the Rajya Sabha the previous day. This was an unprecedented third time that the minister recounted some important developments pertaining to foreign policy. After the din in the House drowned out portions of his speech, Jaishankar had come out of Parliament on Thursday and made more or less the same points to the assembled media.

In the video, Jaishankar regretted that for the Opposition, partisan politics was more important than national progress. He said a key outcome of PM Modi’s visit was the MoU to manufacture GE 414 jet engine in India for the Light Combat Aircraft, which marks a significant jump in technology cooperation. It was also agreed that American naval ships will use our shipyards for their repair and maintenance.

